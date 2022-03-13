Chelsea Will Keep Showing Character Amid Crisis – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to explain how the club is avoiding being distracted by the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t think any of his players needs to be motivated to play for the club because Chelsea has to remain an organized unit during this crisis.

Tuchel added that the Blues will keep showing character on the pitch without minding what is happening off it.

His words, “I don’t think anyone needs this to be more focused or motivated. There are a lot of different situations. Today was another level of distraction and another level of with all that’s happening with the sanctions.”

“In the day to day like how we arrive to the game, like everything was organised, it was pretty much business as usual with a lot of noise around, but the schedule of the day helps you.”

“You go into your routine. I’m happy that they showed again that they love to work hard, hard as a team and are able to produce another win away. It is very good and it helps of course.”

“Full credit, the team showed very good character and we can be proud that they produced performances like this under the circumstances. It tells us we are right to trust them, that the attitude is right, and the culture of the club is right. So we keep on going.”