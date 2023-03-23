Christina Milian And I Were Kids In Love, So We Couldn’t Think About Having Kids – Nick Cannon

Popular Hollywood actor, Nick Cannon has come out to say that he regrets not having children with Christina Milian during their brief romance. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, they were kids in love when they dated years back, so there was no way they could be thinking about having kids at their young ages.

Nick added that he eventually found out she was pregnant for another man after a few years, and he felt regret.

His words, “If I say this, I know it’s gonna go viral.”

“But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant [years later] … I was like, “Dang, man.”‘

“But I was so happy for her. I remember we [were] kids in love early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”