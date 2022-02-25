Coast Now Clear for Rex David to Contest As APC endorses Zoning of National Offices

Following the official announcement that the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will now hold on the 26th of March, 2022 at the Eagles Square, Abuja and bearing in mind the latest news of the zoning arrangement for a North-South swap of party positions occupied in the last 8 years which has been agreed upon, the coast is now clear for Rex David Mgbang, an aspirant for party’s National Youth Leader position to contest.

Reacting to the above development in a statement signed and circulated to journalists, Rex David said, “by this, the position of the National Youth Leader, the position I am contesting for, which was previously held by the North, will now be zoned to the South.”

He disclosed that the reasons he decided to run for the office include, “encouraging more youths to join partisan politics with the APC as the best platform. To use the office to fight against social menace. To encourage youths to focus on their potentials as that is the only way Nigeria can be engineered to her glorious future. To support the government implement policies that will better improve the lives of the Nigerian Youths and to use my talent and skills to mobilize the youths of our great party towards election victories.”

He recalled that it has been six (6) weeks he declared his interest and aspiration publicly to run for the office adding that, “I left my family and set sail on this campaign trail, consulting widely across states and seeking the blessings of stakeholders of our great party. God has indeed been helpful to us and to him we return all the glory.”

He thanked his political associates, all friends, supporters and believers in the Nigerian Project for all the support and love extended to him.

“Indeed words can’t explain how I feel but God knows my heart is filled with gratitude. I want to specially thank members of TeamREX who, in spite of the challenges and scarce resources, continue to preach our gospel, far and wide. May God continue to bless all of you. I know it is tiring, but I would like us to continue, keep faith and trust the process”, Rex encouraged them.

“Let’s expand our engagements and remain prayerful. I am confident victory is close and no amount of sacrifice is worth more. I thank you and may God almighty continue to bless you all” he finally prayed.