Court Restricts #EndBadGovernance Protesters in Ogun State

The Ogun State High Court on Wednesday issued an order restricting the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests to four specific locations within the state and limiting the protest activities to between 8 am and 5 pm.

Justice O. Ogunfowora granted the application moved by the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN).

The order mandates that all protests under the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria slogan, or any other related slogan, from August 1, 2024, to August 10, 2024, must adhere to these time and place restrictions.

Protests are permitted only at the following locations:

– MKO Stadium, Abeokuta

– Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota

– Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu

– Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode

Ogungbade explained that these locations are distributed across the four divisions of the state in the three senatorial districts, providing adequate protection for the protesters while preventing any infringement on the rights of non-protesting members of the public.

The judge directed the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State to enforce this order, ensuring that protests occur only in the specified locations and within the designated time frames.

Justice Ogunfowora’s ruling also shortens the response time for the protesters to 72 hours and sets the next hearing for August 6, 2024.

The order will remain in effect for seven days, during which the State must serve the application on notice.