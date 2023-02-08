Cucurella Was A Bad Signing For Chelsea – Frank Leboeuf

Chelsea defender, Marc Cucurella is not good enough to play for the club, Frank Leboeuf has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really believes the club were completely crazy to spend £62m on the former Brighton defender after seeing how he has fared so far.

Frank added that he can only hope Reece James and Ben Chilwell will get back to fitness soon and take up the LB and RB spots.

His words, “Hopefully Reece James and Ben Chilwell will go back into fitness as soon as possible because we need them,”

“We don’t want to see Cucurella anymore. With all due respect to a man that I don’t know, the player is not good enough for Chelsea. It’s as simple as that. It’s crazy that they signed him for £60m or £70m, but we can see that he doesn’t belong to this level.”