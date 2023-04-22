Darwin Nunez Is A Long-Term Project – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to admit that the language barrier has hindered Darwin Nunez’s progress at the club. He recently revealed that the Uruguayan is still adapting to life in England, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Nunez has a different skillset to the other players at the club, and the reason he has not shined throughout the season is because the entire team is struggling.

Klopp added that Darwin is clearly a long-term product, so he would be eased into the team.

His words, “Darwin is a player with a different skillset to our other players – which is good,”

“He’s a real handful, a machine. He will score a lot of goals, and he’s scored a decent number already. But of course he’s still adapting. His English still isn’t great but we’re working on that massively. It’s not helpful to go through a debut season when it’s difficult for the whole team. How can a striker shine when the whole team is struggling? It’s not impossible but he’s had some super moments.”

“He was injured in some moments, suspended in other moments. That’s not a problem at all. This is a long-term product. I understand that he wants to play desperately from the beginning but we have to find a way that really works for us again.”

“I am completely fine with the situation. I understand that Darwin isn’t always fine. He doesn’t smile in my face when he realises he won’t start and says: ‘Thank you, boss!’ But when you have five or six players available up front you have to make decisions. That’s good. The door is miles open. He came on the other night and was exceptional. It was exactly the right way. With five games in the next two weeks, Darwin will start games – definitely.”