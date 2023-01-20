Decisions In England Can Go Either Way – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has come out to sat that he and his teammates will not be dwelling on the VAR review that saw Scott McTominay denied a penalty away at Crystal Palace. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Scott definitely reached the ball before the Palace defender that brought him down in the box, but he already knows that VAR decisions can go either way in the EPL.

Bruno added that he and his teammates will not be losing sleep over that because it is all in the past now.

His words, “Scott got onto the ball, the guy from Palace tried to tackle him but decisions can go either way. We can’t be worried about now, it’s gone.”

“You have to accept the decisions from VAR, from the referees. I look in the mirror, I look to my team, I look to my own managing and coaching and I say invest more for the second goal then you avoid situations you are dependent on the referee.”