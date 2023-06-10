Dele Alli Didn’t Meet Expectations At Besiktas – Ahmet Nur Ceni

Besiktas president, Ahmet Nur Ceni has come out to advise Dele Alli to become a better human being. He recently revealed this after confirming that the player will not return to the club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Dele is a talented footballer that everyone at Besiktas was excited to welcome when he joined, but the club did not get what was expected from him in the end.

He then added that the Englishman has left for good and he can only hope he recovers as a human.

His words, “He was a player we were very excited about when he came. He won’t come back. We didn’t get what we expected from him. I hope he recovers as a human.”