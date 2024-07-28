Delta High Court Sentences Man to 16 Years Imprisonment for Conspiracy to Commit Arson

A Delta State High Court has convicted and sentenced a man to 16 years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit arson, among other charges.

The court, presided over by Justice O.F. Enenmo, ruled that the sentences will run concurrently for 10 and six years.

Two other defendants charged alongside the convict were discharged and acquitted on all counts.

The three defendants, Efajemue Israel, Aziakpono Prince Eseoghene, and Omote Efe, faced a seven-count charge for conspiracy to commit felony, arson, and malicious damage.

These charges are punishable under sections 516, 443, and 451 of the Criminal Code Laws, C21, Volume 1, and Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The prosecution, led by Patrick Okoh, a director in the Delta State Ministry of Justice, presented six witnesses and submitted 10 exhibits.

The defendants were accused of conspiring with others, now at large, to commit the offences on April 15, 2023, in Ibrede, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, within the Kwale Judicial Division.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants willfully and unlawfully burned down buildings and damaged household properties, including vehicles worth millions of naira, belonging to HRH Aruhor Mowe Gregory (PW4), Itive Ovie John (PW3), Akpokieren Blessing (PW2), and Victor Akokomebe (PW1).

Despite denying the allegations and presenting evidence in their defense, the court found that the prosecution proved the charges of conspiracy to commit felony and arson against the first defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

Consequently, the first defendant was convicted and sentenced to six and 10 years imprisonment, respectively, with hard labor on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

However, the first defendant was discharged on counts 6 and 7 for malicious damage, and the second and third defendants were acquitted of all charges.