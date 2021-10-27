Dembele Is Better Than Mbappe – Gnabry

Bayern Munich forward, Serge Gnabry has come out to say that Ousmane Dembele is much better than Kylian Mbappe. Gnabry recently revealed that he feels the Barcelona forward possesses more quality than his fellow Frenchman.

According to Muller, he doesn’t understand what Gnabry means by better, because if he could dribble like Dembele, he’ll be better too.

Kimmich added that he’ll always choose Gnabry and Coman ahead of players in other teams.

His words, “Dembele is much better than Mbappe,”

Muller replied, “What do you mean, better? If I could dribble like Dembele, I would be better too.”

Kimmich added, “If I am asked to choose between Dembele and Gnabry or Coman, I would always take Gnabry or Coman,”

“This Dembele discussion p*sses me off!”