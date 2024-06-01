Doguwa Emphasizes Local Government Autonomy as National Priority

The House of Representatives Chairman of the Downstream Petroleum Committee, Alhaji Ado Alhassan Doguwa, has stressed the importance of local government autonomy in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Saturday, Doguwa stated, “Today’s insecurities, poverty, and lack of development are all results of the malfunction of the local government areas in the country.”

Doguwa, appearing in traditional chieftain regalia, highlighted his ongoing role despite controversies, saying, “I remain the Sardauna Doguwa because, as far as I am concerned, the controversy surrounding the dissolution of the Kano emirates remains a subject of litigation.”

Reflecting on legislative achievements, Doguwa noted, “It is on record that this very House did their best in the passage of the Petroleum Bill into law, and today, as far as that sector is concerned, Nigeria is marching with its shoulders high in the comity of nations.”

He emphasized the country’s progress due to other significant legislative actions, stating, “The country is better today because of several other bills that were passed into law.”

Doguwa called for dedicated efforts towards local government autonomy, proposing that the Speaker of the House chair the Constitutional Review Committee to ensure its success.

“We should go the extra mile to ensure that local government autonomy is achieved.

That is why I want the Speaker himself to chair the Constitutional Review Committee so that together we will do the magic,” Doguwa asserted.

He assured Nigerians that achieving full autonomy for local governments would enhance security and freedom, saying, “With local governments’ full autonomy, Nigerians would once more sleep with their eyes closed and move around everywhere without the fear of being molested or taken away.”