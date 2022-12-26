Don’t blame APC for insecurity, it was inherited – Jaji

A former federal lawmaker and the Director of contact and mobilization for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign council for the North West, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has declared that the party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, inherited insecurity.

Jaji said that anybody insinuating that insurgency started under President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure was not fair to the ruling APC, noting that the party deserved reelection by Nigerians because it has tried in the area of securing the country.

The Director, who was a 2019 governorship aspirant on the platform of APC, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital during a press briefing, stressing that the security of lives and properties is the responsibility of all, including the opposition parties.

Jaji said that the citizens of Nigeria had quickly forgotten that the discovery of oil in Gombe State was achieved during President Buhari’s tenure which he said was another milestone achievement by the APC-led administration in the country.

According to him, there was every indication that the APC will run away with a landslide victory in the forthcoming general elections, pleading to Nigerians to vote in all the APC candidates to complement Buhari’s legacies.

“I am very optimistic that APC would retain its seat at the national and State levels and if the APC presidential candidate is elected in 2023, he will make Nigeria and Nigerians very proud.

“I am sure that Senator Bola Ahmad Tinubu will take the issue of insecurity as his number one priority and will tackle it appropriately.

“We know that the security challenges were inherited by the APC-led government and the party has done everything within its power to tackle the problem,” he stated.