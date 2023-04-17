Don’t Call Me An African-American – Morgan Freeman

Hollywood actor, Morgan Freeman has come out to brand Black History Month and the African-American term an insult. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the annual event which is observed every February to celebrate the cultural achievement of black people has a negative connotation to him because it relegates the entirety of his heritage to a single set of four weeks.

He added that he also does not subscribe to the African-American tag because he does not know what it means.

His words, “Two things I can say publicly that I do not like: Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”

“Also “African-American” is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses “African-American.”

“What does it really mean? Most black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.”

WOW.