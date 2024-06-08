Ebonyi Assembly Confirms Chief Nwakpa as Monarch-Elect of Nkomoro Community

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly Committee on Public Petition, Justice, and Judiciary, led by Hon. Chikaodili Nomeh, has confirmed the nomination of Chief Jacob Nwakpa as the monarch-elect of Nkomoro autonomous community in Ezza North Local Government Area.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by the assembly’s Public Relations Officer, Sylvester Egede, the committee appealed to the community to continue supporting Governor Francis Nwifuru for the benefits of democracy in the area.

According to the statement, “The committee found out that there were meetings and announcements made on EBBC radio and other media in respect of the selection and nomination of the traditional ruler of the community.

“The committee equally found out that the Nkomoro people, in their general meeting held on April 6, 2024, had constituted a five-man screening committee headed by Barr. Samuel Nwokwu for the screening of candidates from Oriuzor clan, which the zoning arrangement favoured.

“Based on these facts and other submissions before the committee, the committee resolved that Chief Barr.

Jacob Igboke Nwakpa should be crowned traditional ruler of Nkomoro autonomous community in line with the report of the Nkomoro zoning and screening committee.

“The committee also stated that the petition provided by a few individuals challenging the Eze-elect, including the claim that he was not qualified for the position, was false.

“The committee observed that the petition lacked merit and that the allegations of non-qualification against Chief Jacob Nwakpa were found to be false. Consequently, the petition failed before the committee.”

The statement concluded with a call for unity, urging all parties to support the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, for further democratic dividends and development in the community.