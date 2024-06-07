Ebonyi PDP Members Reject NWC’s Caretaker Committee

Members of the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have rejected the caretaker committee constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

In a statement signed by 71 members and stakeholders, they threatened to resign en masse if the committee is not replaced with a list agreed upon by state stakeholders.

The statement, made available to media outlets in Abakiliki on Friday, indicated that the NWC had mandated PDP stakeholders to nominate a candidate from each of the 13 local government areas to serve on a new caretaker committee.

The NWC reserved the right to appoint the Chairman and Secretary from any part of the Southeast.

However, the newly released committee list from the NWC did not reflect the earlier submissions. The stakeholders expressed strong disapproval: “From the above conduct of the PDP NWC, it is now crystal clear that they are either working as undertakers for the final burial of the PDP in Ebonyi State, or they are being misguided by arch-enemies of the PDP in Ebonyi State.”

They stated, “If the NWC reneges on the collectively agreed-upon list, we may not have any other option than to resign from the PDP.

We have sacrificed personal and individual resources to stay true to the PDP in Ebonyi State in the face of organized intimidation, harassment, and subterfuge plots.”

Signatories of the letter include prominent figures such as Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu, Senator Michael Amah Nnachi, Barrister Onwe S. Onwe, Chief Julius Amah, Dr. Paul Okorie, Hon Chris Usulor, Hon Franca Okpo, Hon Victor Aleke, Chief John Igboke, Chief Ekuma Igbota, Chief Amah Ugo Orji, and Chief Abia Onyike, among others.