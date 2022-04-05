Efcc has released Paschal Okechukwu a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that Okechukwu was arrested last week in Abuja by EFCC operatives. He has since been in detention facing interrogation over money laundering and tax fraud. chargesn was gathered that the commission had sent several invitations to him which he kept ignoring.

Although its currently unclear if he will be invited again, the socialite is now a free man as he was released by the commission on Monday evening.

Source: Efcc