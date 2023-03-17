    Login
    Election: APC Senators printed ballot papers, result sheets – Dino Melaye alleges

    With 24 hours to the governorship election, a former Kogi west Senator, Dino Melaye, has accused Senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of electoral malpractice.

    Dino Melaye
    Melaye accused an APC senator participating in the governorship election of printing ballot papers.

    He also alleged that another APC Senator printed result sheets ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

    In a series of tweets, Melaye wrote: “APC senator printed ballot papers, another APC senator printed result sheets. How can this election be credible, fair and transparent? Yahoo Yahoo election indeed. SDM

    “How can a person who is participating in an election be the one printing security and sensitive electoral material? A sitting Senator and gubernatorial candidate of APC.

    “This is a clear case of conflict of interest. This is a clear violation of the theory of participation. SDM”

