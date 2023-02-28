    Login
    Election result: Atiku defeats Tinubu in Kebbi

    Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been declared the presidential election winner in Kebbi State.

    Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar Meets With Former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu
    Returning officer for the election, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, declared that the PDP candidate polled 288,175 votes to defeat Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 248,088 votes.

    He said the Labour Party’s candidate Peter Obi polled 10,682 votes, while NNPP’s Musa Kwankwaso trailed with 5,038 votes.

    He said the total number of registered voters in the state is 1,983,985, while the number of accredited voters is 599,201.

