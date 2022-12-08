Elon Musk Is Longer The Richest Man In The World

Twitter owner, Elon Musk has lost his title as the world’s richest person after selling Tesla stocks to fund the $44 billion purchase of the social media platform. Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand, Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH, and his family now have the world richest title with a personal wealth of $185.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Musk, who has held the top spot on the Forbes list for world’s richest since September 2021, now has a net worth of $185.3 billion.

Tesla‘s shares fell about 4 percent in morning trading recently.

