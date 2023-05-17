Eminem’s Album Helped Me Overcome Stuttering – Ed Sheeran

Popular singer, Ed Sheeran has come out to share how Eminem’s songs cured his childhood stutter. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he developed the speech disorder from a traumatising incident that haunted him for a while, and it was the rapper’s Slim Shady album that actually helped him find his voice back.

Ed added that he began to struggle with his speech after medics forgot to numb his face while lasering off a birthmark near his eye.

His words, “I was going through all sorts of speech therapy. When I was 9, my uncle bought me The Marshall Mathers LP. He just said to my dad, “This guy’s the next Bob Dylan.”

“My dad didn’t really clock it, he’s just like, “OK, Edward’s going to go and listen to that.”

“By learning that record and rapping it back to back to back to back, it cured my stutter.”

On his friendship with Eminem, “I think it’s different with Eminem because he is quite reclusive, doesn’t see or meet that many people.”

“I’ve known him now six years and we’ve done three songs together, I’ve played with him twice on stage. He’s another person I really relate to, as he lives in his hometown still and has his ecosystem around him.”

WOW.