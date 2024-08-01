Close Menu
    #EndBadGovernance Protest Locks Down Asaba

    The #EndBadGovernance protest has significantly impacted Delta State, especially in Asaba, the state capital, where the city was effectively locked down.

    Shops, businesses, markets, and offices remained closed, while streets were deserted as banks and other financial institutions shut their doors.

    Protesters gathered at the popular Interbau Roundabout before proceeding through Nnebisi Road to the main market, Ogbeogonogo.

    EndBadGovernance Protest In Asaba, Delta State
    #EndBadGovernance Protesters In Asaba, Delta State

    Initially, police and soldiers attempted to restrict their movement, but the protesters maneuvered through, moving in a file towards their destination.

    Despite no official announcements from banks regarding closures, employees were advised to stay home as financial institutions monitored the situation.

    A civil servant from Warri mentioned

