Endrick Can Make The Difference At Barcelona – Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has come out to confirm that he has held talks with highly-rated Brazilian teenager, Endrick and his representatives. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has explained the Barcelona project to the player and his team because he knows Endrick is a talent that can make the difference for the Spanish giant.

Xavi added that he is definitely the kind of player that Barcelona needs, so he hopes he signs.

His words, “[We] have been talking with his [Endrick’s] father and also directly with the player too. I explained the project at Barcelona.”

“We want talented players, and he is a talent, capable of making difference. He has the great finishing, dribbling and a capacity to make a difference on the pitch. He is a player already of the present — playing in the Brazilian league — and also the future.”

“He is a kind of player that we need,”

“He already knows the project we have at Barcelona and we are talking. I hope he becomes our player. It depends on him. This kind of thing always depends on the player. Normally, a player ends up playing where he wants to play, so it is a very personal decision of Endrick.”