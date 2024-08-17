Ex VON Director-General Cautions President Tinubu Against Special Interests

Osita Okechukwu, the immediate past Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has issued a stern warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the potential pitfalls of succumbing to the influence of certain governors and special interest groups.

Okechukwu emphasised that the President must remain steadfast in his commitment to his policy goals and not allow the excesses of these groups to undermine his administration’s progress.

In his address, delivered during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, Okechukwu highlighted two significant achievements of the Tinubu administration that he believes are crucial for the country’s development.

These are the financial autonomy granted to local government councils through a landmark Supreme Court judgment, and the allocation of 450,000 barrels per day of crude oil to local refineries.

He urged the President to safeguard these accomplishments and resist any attempts to derail them.

Okechukwu expressed particular concern over reports suggesting a potential three-month extension for the enforcement of the Supreme Court’s judgment on local government financial autonomy.

He argued that such a delay would be a grave mistake, as the Supreme Court did not provide any such leeway to the governors.

He warned that President Tinubu risks being in contempt of court if he allows the governors to pressure him into postponing the implementation of the judgment, even for a short period.

“President Tinubu’s administration has achieved two significant milestones that must not be compromised,” Okechukwu stated.

“The financial autonomy for local government councils, granted by the Supreme Court, is a historic step forward in empowering local governance.

Additionally, the allocation of 450,000 barrels per day of crude oil to local refineries has the potential to transform our economy by reducing fuel prices, alleviating debt burdens, and stabilising the Naira.”

Okechukwu lamented that the actions of some governors could potentially undermine these achievements, particularly the autonomy of local governments.

He stressed that financial independence for local councils is essential for the decentralisation of power and the effective administration of grassroots governance.

By resisting the full implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment, the governors are, according to Okechukwu, not only weakening local governance but also risking a direct challenge to the authority of the judiciary.

Moreover, Okechukwu criticised what he described as “Special Interests” for their role in obstructing the potential benefits of the crude oil allocation to local refineries.

He pointed out that these interests are denying the Nigerian people the advantages that could come from this policy, including lower fuel prices, increased employment opportunities, and a stronger national currency.

He urged President Tinubu to remain vigilant and not allow these interests to derail policies that could significantly improve the country’s economic outlook.

When questioned about the possibility that the delay in implementing local government financial autonomy might only be temporary, Okechukwu strongly disagreed.

He asserted that the Supreme Court’s ruling did not grant any latitude for such delays and cautioned that extending the timeline would be an “illegality” that could have far-reaching consequences for the administration’s credibility.

Okechukwu further appealed to President Tinubu to be wary of the influence of certain governors and special interests, which he believes could negatively impact the administration’s performance.

He noted that the APC’s approval ratings have been under strain, and the recent achievements in local government autonomy and crude oil allocation had given the party a much-needed boost.

However, he warned that any perceived backsliding on these issues could lead to a sharp decline in public confidence and support.

In conclusion, Okechukwu’s remarks serve as a cautionary note to President Tinubu, urging him to prioritise the long-term benefits of his policies over the short-term demands of powerful interest groups.

By maintaining his focus on financial autonomy for local governments and the strategic allocation of crude oil to local refineries, the President can ensure that his administration delivers on its promises and strengthens the foundation for sustainable development in Nigeria.

Okechukwu’s advice underscores the importance of resisting external pressures and staying true to the principles of good governance, which are essential for the nation’s progress.