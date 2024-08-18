Expect More Offensive Work From Me Under Arne Slot – Szoboszlai

Liverpool midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai has come out to explain Arne Slot’s new tactics. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Liverpool played with one No.6 and two No.8s under Klopp for majority of his stay at the club, but the Reds are now embracing playing with one No.6, one No.8 and a No.10 under the new manager.

Szoboszlai added that he has been picked as the No.10 for the team, and he expects to do more offensive work with the ball this season.

His words, “Well, we played differently a little bit because we played with one No.6 and two No.8s, with one of the No.8s dropping as a No.6. Now we played with one No.6, one No.8 and one No.10, and I had the role of the No.10.

But still sometimes I can drop, sometimes I can stay. It’s just different. I think I have more offensive work with the ball but without the ball, I still have to do my stuff anyway, so the same as last season.

Yeah, we are happy about the three points. What we learned about it [is that] we should be ready from the first minute. But also, after we came out in the second half we showed a good reaction, scored an early goal with Jots and then one more with Mo. So, we are happy to take the three points but also we have to learn some stuff.”

WOW.

