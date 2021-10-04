    Login
    Fake Soldier with Drugs Arrested by NDLEA

    Crime News

    The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) captured fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima, and his collaborator, Hamisu Adamu, while transporting drugs, ammunition, and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna State.

    The two were apprehended by patrol team of NDLEA officials on the Gwagwalada Expressway in Abuja on Friday last week, the agency said in statement on Sunday.
    They were found with 21 RLA 7.45mm ammo secreted in water bottle, 16 packs of new two-way radio (walkie talkie), four army coloured head masks, and an army ID wallet.
    Three mobile phones, seven Nigerian Army pass letters, five handbags, and sack containing personal goods were also found on the suspects.
    Galadima claimed to be Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan, Oyo State, but the suspects said they were going to Kaduna and Kano with the stuff.

     

