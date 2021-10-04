Fake Soldier with Drugs Arrested by NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) captured a fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima, and his collaborator, Hamisu Adamu, while transporting drugs, ammunition, and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna State.

The two were apprehended by a patrol team of NDLEA officials on the Gwagwalada Expressway in Abuja on Friday last week, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

They were found with 21 RLA 7.45mm ammo secreted in a water bottle, 16 packs of new two-way radio (walkie talkie), four army coloured head masks, and an army ID wallet.

Three mobile phones, seven Nigerian Army pass letters, five handbags, and a sack containing personal goods were also found on the suspects.

Galadima claimed to be a Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan, Oyo State, but the suspects said they were going to Kaduna and Kano with the stuff.