Fayose Expresses Concern Over Division in Ekiti PDP, Calls for Unity

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday expressed his concern over the division and political wrangling within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing his supporters in Ado-Ekiti ahead of the PDP congress in July, Fayose appealed to party members to put aside their differences to ensure the survival and functionality of the party.

Fayose emphasized the importance of unity, urging members to avoid the politics of bitterness to secure victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“I have come to tell you that the PDP must not die in Ekiti State. I want you to have peace; please, don’t destroy my personality,” he said.

Highlighting the need for cohesion, Fayose remarked, “When we come to the election period, we will fight BAO, the PDP is not in order in Ekiti, let us come together.”

Fayose acknowledged the accomplishments of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, stating, “I feel satisfied with the work that Governor Biodun Oyebanji has done so far in the state. Governor BAO is a humble governor; thirteen times, he has visited me in Lagos to greet me. We discussed the progress and development of the state.”

He clarified that his respect for Oyebanji transcends politics, noting, “He is the only governor that has brought all governors in the state together.

When it is time for the election, we will confront him. I am a landmark Governor in Ekiti State.”

Addressing the broader political landscape, Fayose explained his support for Asiwaju in the last presidential election, emphasizing regional loyalty.

“We supported Asiwaju in the last presidential election because he is a Yoruba man, and it’s time for our presidency,” he stated.

Fayose urged unity within the PDP, calling for an end to internal factions.

“Let there be no Olujimi, Fayose, Bisi K, Duro Faseyi factions in PDP, let us work for peace so that we will be able to win elections in the state,” he appealed.

Concluding his address, Fayose announced his plans to tour local government areas, pledging logistical support for the party’s election efforts.

“I am going to all local government areas and I will support them with logistics for the election of our party,” he declared.