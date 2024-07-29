Federal High Court Grants N50 Million Bail to Eze Cyprian Amadi Worensu

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has granted N50 million bail to His Royal Highness, Eze Cyprian Amadi Worensu, who is on trial for threatening the lives of retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli and his family.

Justice Mohammed Turaki, delivering the ruling on the bail application, specified that the bail is conditional on two sureties.

One surety must be a Director in the Civil Service at level 16, and the other a first-class traditional ruler, both of whom must be verified by the Head of Service.

Justice Turaki also directed the court registrar to verify the residential addresses of both the sureties and the defendant.

Eze Worensu was initially arraigned before Justice Emmanuel Obele, who denied bail and ordered his remand in Port Harcourt Correctional Facility.

The case was later transferred to Justice Turaki, who granted the bail and adjourned the case until October 16 for trial.

The charge against Eze Worensu alleges that on March 28, 2023, he sent a threatening message to one Sunday Gift Chinem, intended to harass and instil fear in retired Justice Enebeli.

The threat was reportedly in retaliation for Justice Enebeli’s ruling in a chieftaincy suit involving Christopher Wonodi and others, decided on March 20, 2023.

This alleged offence is contrary to Section 24 (B.C) I of the Prohibition Prevention ETC. Act 2015.