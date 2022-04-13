Fernandinho Will Feature Vs Atletico Madrid – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he’ll play Fernandinho against Atletico Madrid. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the Brazilian defensive midfielder recently announced his decision to leave the club, he’ll play his role alongside his teammates to ensure qualification in Spain.

Pep added that he had no idea about his captain’s decision to quit, but he has to respect his stance.

His words, “Oh,”

“I didn’t know it. You gave me the news. I didn’t know it.

“He’s so important for me, but I will talk to him. Maybe [director of football] Txiki [Begiristain] knows it and didn’t tell me. It’s a surprise for me — I didn’t know it.”

“We are going to play tomorrow for him. We are going to try to play tomorrow for him and give him the best farewell moment, reaching again the semifinals of the Champions League then after try to go through again.”