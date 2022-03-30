    Login
    FG to set up surveillance system for Abuja, Lagos and Warri rail lines

    The Nigerian government has disclosed its plans to beef up security in its railway infrastructure, revealing that it will implement an integrated surveillance system in the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe railway systems.

    Lai-Mohammed
    This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority on Wednesday morning.

    This comes as the Kaduna State government had announced that 8 people have been declared dead so far from the attacks with multiple others missing.

    The minister expressed sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved and prayed for quick recovery for those who were injured and quick release for those who were abducted.

    “It is a senseless attack and very sobering and we as a nation must not give into bandits and terrorists, they intend to create panic, but we must not give in.

    “The good news is that I spoke to the Minister of Transportation (Rotimi Amaechi) and he has assured me that before the tracks are reopened, the integrated surveillance system would also be in place,” Mohammed said.

    He added that it will not only be for the Abuja-Kaduna rail, but also be for Lagos-Ibadan, and also Warri-Itakpe-Ajaokuta railroad.

