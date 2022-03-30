FG to set up surveillance system for Abuja, Lagos and Warri rail lines

The Nigerian government has disclosed its plans to beef up security in its railway infrastructure, revealing that it will implement an integrated surveillance system in the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe railway systems.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority on Wednesday morning.
This comes as the Kaduna State government had announced that 8 people have been declared dead so far from the attacks with multiple others missing.
