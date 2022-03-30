FG to set up surveillance system for Abuja, Lagos and Warri rail lines

The minister expressed sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved and prayed for quick recovery for those who were injured and quick release for those who were abducted.

“It is a senseless attack and very sobering and we as a nation must not give into bandits and terrorists, they intend to create panic, but we must not give in.

“The good news is that I spoke to the Minister of Transportation (Rotimi Amaechi) and he has assured me that before the tracks are reopened, the integrated surveillance system would also be in place,” Mohammed said.

He added that it will not only be for the Abuja-Kaduna rail, but also be for Lagos-Ibadan, and also Warri-Itakpe-Ajaokuta railroad.