Fiorentina Will Listen To Offers For Amrabat In The Summer – Agent

Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat will be allowed to leave the club this summer, his agent has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are no offers in the summer for now, but he can confirm that Fiorentina would be willing to listen to them once the season ends.

Amrabat added that the president of the club made that promise to him after rejecting all offers for Amrabat in January.

His words, “For now we don’t have any offer for the summer, but now at least Fiorentina is willing to listen,”

“A promise they made when the president rejected all the offers in winter.”

“We received many offers during the January transfer window, including one from Manchester United, but an agreement cannot be reached.”