Firmino Is Difficult To Replace – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to back Cody Gakpo to fill the void that Roberto Firmino’s imminent departure from the club will create. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Gakpo was the captain of PSV before joining the Reds, and he has the ability to play Firmino’s position, as a centre forward and even out wide.

Klopp, however, added that the Holland international does not have to play like the Brazilian because there is only one Firmino.

His words, “I think Bobby in this role is an inspiration for pretty much every player in a similar position, so that’s clear. Cody is 23 years old, he was captain of his former club – I had no clue how that happens that early and then when he arrived here you realise, ‘Ah OK, he’s a super-smart kid, really open and a real team player’ and stuff like this.”

“On top of that, a really good footballer. He can play this position, can play wide, can play the centre. The real nine, a bit higher up, he can play that as well; double striker, can play that as well. So, he can create his own way there on the position, so it’s not like we have to do it exactly [the same] because nobody can do it like Bobby, because nobody is Bobby.”