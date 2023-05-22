Football Is The Only Profession In The World That Allows Insults On Professionals – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to insist that games should be stopped if players are racially abused. This is coming after Sunday’s incident involving Vinicius Junior and Valencia, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, football is the only profession in the world where insults are accepted because he does not see other professionals in different fields getting insulted while they earn their daily bread.

Xavi added that Vinicius is a person before he is a footballer, so racism against him should not be allowed.

His words, “Yes, matches should be stopped. It is the only profession in which insults are accepted. I don’t see any baker or teacher being insulted at work. All this has to be stopped. Try insulting a building worker. I’m sure a brick will fall on your head.”

“It doesn’t matter what shirt you wear. Vinicius is a person before he is a footballer. We have to defend the football professional. I don’t understand as a person, as a citizen, that you have to put up with insults.”

“We have to get together and get tough. It’s an educational issue. You don’t have to go to a football stadium to insult. If I go to the theatre and I don’t like the play, I leave, but I don’t insult.”

“We have to condemn that and educate people. We are in an environment where we are insulted and called names. It is very difficult not to bounce back. We don’t have an educated environment in the world of football.”