Former APC Vice Chairman Criticizes Party’s Crisis Management Since 2015

Salihu Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman North-West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed deep concerns over the ruling party’s leadership, stating that the APC has led the country from one crisis to another since coming to power in 2015.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Lukman highlighted that the only slight difference between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the APC’s initial vision, as articulated in its manifesto.

However, he lamented that the APC’s manifesto was quickly abandoned after the party’s 2015 electoral victory.

“It was discarded and, like the PDP, the APC continues to lead Nigeria from one crisis to another, lurching deeper into political anarchy, economic decline, and social disillusionment,” Lukman stated.

He criticized the APC for lacking the capability to implement its vision, despite its plans for the security and advancement of Nigerians. “With that, sadly, the APC thrived on the maxim; promise everything, do nothing.”

Lukman further pointed out that the country’s insecurity crisis has worsened since 2015, exacerbating the economic downturn as many farmers have abandoned their farms.

He noted that some of the gains achieved in agricultural production, due to policies like the Anchor Borrower Program and the ban on food imports under the Buhari administration, have been eroded by the prevailing insecurity.

“It is quite painful to admit that the crisis of insecurity in the country today is worse than it was in 2015.

It has further deepened the economic crisis because many farmers have abandoned their farms,” Lukman said.