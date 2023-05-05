Former president Goodluck Jonathan honours late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua

On May 5, 2023, former president, Goodluck Jonathan, paid tribute to his predecessor, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who passed away 13 years ago, while in office as the President of Nigeria.

In a social media post, Jonathan described Yar’Adua as an exemplary leader who lived above prejudice and was fair to all. He went on to commend Yar’Adua for his dedication to peace, justice, and accountability during his time in public office.

“We look back with appreciation to God for his time on earth and the impact of his leadership on our nation.

“Today, we remember him for his life of selfless service, dedication, and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. We will continue to remember him for his developmental strides and his commitment to the peace and progress of Nigeria,” said Jonathan.

The late Yar’Adua passed away on May 5, 2010, while serving as the president of Nigeria. His legacy as a leader who was dedicated to the welfare of the people has continued to be celebrated by many.