    Login
    Subscribe

    Former UK PM Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets President Zelensky

    UK News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday reached the Ukrainian capital and visited its outskirts before meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports said.

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv

    The Conservative MP said it was a “privilege” to visit the country at the invitation of Zelensky, the BBC reported.

    The unannounced visit came as fresh questions over Johnson’s personal finances emerged in the UK, including claims that BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped Mr Johnson secure a loan while he was Prime Minister.

    Johnson, who made no mention of the allegations, he was received by the President and other Ukrainian ministers.

    “I welcome Boris Johnson, a true friend of Ukraine, to Kyiv. Boris thanks for your support!” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

    See also  ProLabs urges operators to consider optical connectivity solutions at the network edge for business 5G transformation

    Johnson also visited the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka, which were occupied by Russian forces in March last year, and allegedly saw a massacre.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply