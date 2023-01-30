The Best Is Yet To Come From Anthony Gordon – Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe has come out to explain what Anthony Gordon will bring to the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the player’s potential and versatility is the reason he was brought in, and he expects him to deliver at the club because of his huge potential.

Howe added that the best is definitely yet to come from Anthony Gordon in the EPL.

His words, “He will give us a lot. He’s a young player with huge attributes, huge potential, to have a big impact on our season. A very quick, dynamic player, who’s versatile and can play off both sides. The best is yet to come from him.”

“It’s interesting looking back at the footage. I like that he didn’t stand down that day – he was aggressive in standing his opposition. The supporters and team-mates will grow to love that about him.”