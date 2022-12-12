France Can’t Be Overconfident Vs Morocco – Varane

France defender, Raphael Varane has come out to praise Morocco for reaching the World Cup semi-finals. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only urge France to not be overconfident going into the game because Morocco’s record in the tournament thus far has been outstanding.

Varane added that France has enough experience to avoid falling into the trap of feeling overconfident ahead of the game.

His words, “We have enough experience to avoid falling into this trap (of being over confident). They’ve reached that stage for a reason. They defend very well, it will be extremely difficult. We, the leaders of the team, have to prepare all the players for another battle.”

“It’s a World Cup semi-final, you need to give everything until the end if you want to deserve your place in the final. They’re writing Moroccan football history, they have a collective force with performances that give them a lot of confidence.”