God Will Perfect His Healing In My Life – Ikechukwu Killz

Popular rapper and actor, Ikechukwu Killz has come out to share a recovery update on Instagram. This is coming months after getting fans worried over his state following a social media post where he claimed he wasn’t okay, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he hopes to get back to walking again after being on crutches for a while due to a recent accident he was involved in.

Ikechukwu added that he’ll never take movement for granted again while he trusts God to be his healer.

His words, “Slowly but surely

I will get back walking .

I will touch my toes without bending my knees.

I will feel no sharp stabs in my back or legs .

I will do back flip in February.

All the things I took for granted by letting my regular practices fall off.

Never again as God is my witness and healer.

I dey come

P.s. I will also gain the weight back.”

