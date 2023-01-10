God Will Perfect His Healing In My Life – Ikechukwu Killz

Popular rapper and actor, Ikechukwu Killz has come out to share a recovery update on Instagram. This is coming months after getting fans worried over his state following a social media post where he claimed he wasn’t okay, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to him, he hopes to get back to walking again after being on crutches for a while due to a recent accident he was involved in.
Ikechukwu added that he’ll never take movement for granted again while he trusts God to be his healer.
His words, “Slowly but surely
I will get back walking .
I will touch my toes without bending my knees.
I will feel no sharp stabs in my back or legs .
I will do back flip in February.
All the things I took for granted by letting my regular practices fall off.
Never again as God is my witness and healer.
I dey come
P.s. I will also gain the weight back.”
WOW.
