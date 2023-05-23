Gov El-Rufai deposes two Kaduna monarchs

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, approved on Monday the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, and His Highness, General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah (retd), respectively.

The Kaduna State Government disclosed this tweet via its Twitter handle.

This means that both Zamuna and Yammah have ceased to hold their respective offices starting today.

“The Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government has announced that Malam Nasir @elrufai has approved the deposition of His Highness Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, the Chief of Piriga, and His Highness General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah, the Chief of Arak, with effect from Monday, 22nd May 2023,” Kaduna Government tweeted.

This is coming less than 24 hours after El-Rufai expressed his readiness to continue sacking bad workers in the state government and demolishing illegal structures in Kaduna until his last day in office as governor.