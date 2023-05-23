    Login
    Subscribe

    Gov El-Rufai deposes two Kaduna monarchs

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, approved on Monday the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, and His Highness, General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah (retd), respectively.

    Nasir El-Rufai
    Nasir El-Rufai

    The Kaduna State Government disclosed this tweet via its Twitter handle.

    This means that both Zamuna and Yammah have ceased to hold their respective offices starting today.

    “The Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government has announced that Malam Nasir @elrufai has approved the deposition of His Highness Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, the Chief of Piriga, and His Highness General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah, the Chief of Arak, with effect from Monday, 22nd May 2023,” Kaduna Government tweeted.

    See also  Kaduna LG Election: Faulty Voting Machines Hinders Polls Amid Low Turnout

    This is coming less than 24 hours after El-Rufai expressed his readiness to continue sacking bad workers in the state government and demolishing illegal structures in Kaduna until his last day in office as governor.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply