Governor Alex Otti Urges Development of Policies to Curb Mass Exodus of Nigerians

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has called on leaders across the country to develop programs and policies that will create opportunities comparable to those attracting Nigerians to foreign lands.

He emphasized that this is the only sustainable way to control the mass exodus of Nigerians seeking jobs abroad.

Governor Otti made these remarks at his country home in Umuihim, Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA, while receiving the executives of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

He noted that the ‘JAPA syndrome’—the trend of Nigerians leaving the country in large numbers—is a reality that cannot simply be legislated against. According to him, it is a matter of supply and demand.

“Once your economy and your system don’t look conducive or don’t look attractive, or if other economies are looking better than yours, people will go there, no matter what you do,” Otti said.

“So, the only response you have is to create an enabling environment, create jobs for them, and encourage them to stay back.”

During the visit, Governor Otti also approved land for the construction of a Bankers Training Institute in Abia State, as requested by the CIBN members.

Earlier, in an address to the Governor, the Public Relations Officer of CIBN, Mr. Kelechi Adiele, said they came to identify with one of their own and discuss ways to deepen the relationship between the CIBN, the Bankers Committee, and the state.

He acknowledged the Governor’s achievements in office and thanked him for creating an enabling economic and security environment for the banking industry in Abia, which allowed banks in the state to resume Monday operations without fear.

“Prior to your taking over as the Governor of Abia State, banks in Abia were not working on Mondays,” Mr. Adiele stated.

“This had negatively affected both the turnover of these banks and the personal security of bankers, who more or less had to sneak into the office on Mondays.

But today, we move freely even on Mondays.”

However, the CIBN executives also raised concerns about the continued exodus of Nigerians to foreign lands in search of better jobs, noting that this situation is affecting the banking sector and the Nigerian economy at large.