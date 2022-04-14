Greats Like Salah Can Never Be Written Off Even When His Form Dips – Alan Shearer

Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer has come out to blast Mohamed Salah’s awful first half vs Manchester City in the Premier League game staged at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he looked at some of Mohamed Salah’s numbers during the break, and he really had no impact at all, alongside giving away possession repeatedly.

Shearer, however, added that greats like Salah can never be written off, and he showed that in the second half with his assist.

His words, “At half-time, I looked at some of Mohamed Salah’s numbers: no shots, no crosses, no dribbles completed, and far too many examples of giving up possession.”

“By his own standards, he was pretty awful; and then he comes onto the pitch and shapes the perfect pass that sets up the equaliser.”

“Greats like Salah can never be written off and it’s only a matter of time before he gets back on the goal trail. He can pull brilliance from nowhere.”