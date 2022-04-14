    Login
    Subscribe

    Greats Like Salah Can Never Be Written Off Even When His Form Dips – Alan Shearer

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer has come out to blast Mohamed Salah’s awful first half vs Manchester City in the Premier League game staged at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Mohamed Salah
    Mohamed Salah

    According to him, he looked at some of Mohamed Salah’s numbers during the break, and he really had no impact at all, alongside giving away possession repeatedly.

    Shearer, however, added that greats like Salah can never be written off, and he showed that in the second half with his assist.

    His words, “At half-time, I looked at some of Mohamed Salah’s numbers: no shots, no crosses, no dribbles completed, and far too many examples of giving up possession.”

    See also  Mo Salah, KDB Have Both Had A Wonderful Year - Wijnaldum

    “By his own standards, he was pretty awful; and then he comes onto the pitch and shapes the perfect pass that sets up the equaliser.”

    “Greats like Salah can never be written off and it’s only a matter of time before he gets back on the goal trail. He can pull brilliance from nowhere.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply