Griezmann Has Regained The Affection Of Atletico Madrid Fans – Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has come out to hail Antoine Griezmann for proving his critics wrong with a string of impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup for France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Griezmann has played with the same dedication and commitment he has always been known for, and he was not shocked to see him deliver in Qatar.

Diego Simeone added that Antoine wants to be at Atletico Madrid, and he has regained the affection of the fans.

His words, “You have to go back and remember seven days before the World Cup, how he played in the first game [in the Copa del Rey] we had. He did it with the same dedication, the same commitment,”

“Antoine always wanted to be here. He regained the affection of the fans; [on] the field [he] speaks, and it is a good image for his teammates, wanting them to reach an important level. He is an extraordinary player despite the fact that many, many, thought otherwise.”