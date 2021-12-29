Jean-Philippe Mateta Worked Hard For His Goal Vs Norwich City – Will Hughes

Crystal Palace midfielder, Will Hughes has come out to hail Jean-Philippe Mateta for his goal against Norwich City. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Jean-Philippe Mateta definitely deserved the goal because he has been working hard on and off the pitch for such moments.

Will added that Palace is lucky to have a squad that is filled with players that can step in for injured stars.

His words, “It was brilliant from JP – he deserves it.”

“He’s been working really hard and his performance and goal he really deserved.”

“That’s why we have a squad of 25 because when players are missing for whatever reason we have players to step in.”

“Every game in the Premier League is tough in its own way. Tottenham are a tough, tough team and showed it. It was hard when we went down to 10-men.”

“But like we said in the changing room before, if you match their [Norwich’s] intensity and work rate we know we have the quality to shine through and that showed in the first half.”

“You’ve got to get through these games because when you play twice in two days it takes a toll on your body, but everyone is in the same position and you have to get on with it.”