Guber election: Why Rivers people must vote out PDP – Coalition tackles Wike

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called on all residents of Rivers State to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 18 governorship poll, saying the state governor, Nyesom Wike cannot be trusted.

In a statement issued on Friday by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, the coalition alleged that the current administration aided the rigging of the just concluded presidential election.

Reports of how Labour Party’s votes were manipulated and counted for the All Progressives Congress, APC, had trended online.

COSEYL also alleged that Igbos residing in the state had been threatened to vote for PDP or abandon their businesses.

According to the coalition, no one has the power to intimidate or threaten others not to vote for candidates of their choice.

“We want all Igbos living in Rivers State to know that for Wike to call them for a meeting to threaten them to vote PDP, else he will declare their properties abandoned property shows that he is afraid and frightened by their votes which will send him to prison if his PDP governorship candidate who he wants to cover his looting spree loses in the elections.

“We urge all Rivers residents to stand their ground and vote for candidates of their choice and disregard any threat from Wike and his gangs”, the statement added.