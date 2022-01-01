Guinea-Bissau Will Face Every AFCON Opponent With Integrity And Courage – Mendes

Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper, Jonas Mendes has come out to warn group opponents, Nigeria and Egypt ahead of AFCON kick off in Cameroon. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone thinks Guinea-Bissau is a small team but he expects the country to surprise a lot of nations at the tournament.

Mendes added that Guinea will face every AFCON opponent with integrity and courage throughout the competition.

His words, “Beware of facing us, because everyone thinks Guinea-Bissau is a small team. We will surprise a lot of people; we are capable of that, so you have to take us seriously.”

“He is a special coach, everyone knows him, he has great players, and he coaches a strong national team like Egypt.”

“But I believe that we can do something to get out of the match with a point, or perhaps the three points against Egypt. I know that they are strong and have great potential, but I believe in my country, my colleagues, and our technical staff.”

“We will face them with integrity and courage and give our best to fight for a point or three points.”

“We must focus on ourselves and on the coach’s tactical guidance for the match. If we sit down and think about the quality of Egypt’s players, that will make things difficult for us. We just want to focus on ourselves and go to the field to do our best.”

“It is my first time against Egypt. The memory I have is the previous African Nations that were held in Egypt and we enjoyed the country, unfortunately, we did not stay for long, but it was a great experience, they organised the tournament in a distinctive way, and I congratulate them on that, and support them to organize more tournaments because it was a special organization.”

“I think it is an opportunity for everyone, especially since we will not play alone, but 11 against 11. Therefore, I am not the only one who will face him, but I have my team that supports me, and I will support them. We will play as one to try to give our best.”