Haaland Has The Quality For Every Top Team – Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan has come out to say that Erling Haaland would be a success at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, Haaland must know that he would be coming to a team that rarely play with a striker, so he will need to hit the ground running.

Gundogan added that Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland definitely has the quality for every top-team.

His words, “Haaland has the quality for every top-team.“

“It feels like an eternity since we played with a striker.”