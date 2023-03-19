Haaland Won’t Care About Those Who Set Higher Standards For Him – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that Erling Haaland is creating a problem for himself because his hat trick form. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees Haaland having problems in the future because fans and rivals will start to expect him to score three to four goals in all matches.

Pep, however, added that he knows Erling does not care about such expectations because he is a positive guy.

His words, “This guy will have a problem in the future, people expect every game he scores three or four goals and this isn’t going to happen,”

“People have to say a little bit, I know he doesn’t care, he’s so positive in his life, he’s optimistic, he never complains, always looks at himself, as much as we play good he’s going to score.”

“The target numbers I don’t know. We play like this, Erling will score goals.”

“We’re in a good moment, definitely,”

“After Leipzig, Palace we always suffer, we score a lot of goals, we concede few, few chances, we defend well, a threat in the set pieces like never before.

“I never had this feeling that we can score every corner, free kick we have. I think Arsenal will drop few points, we have to win almost every game. It’s an honour to play Bayern and the semifinal in Wembley again. We are alive in three competitions.

“I had the feeling that the players know we cannot lose or it’s over, that brings out our best, that is the reality.”