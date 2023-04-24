Herdsmen murder Labour Party Chairman in Benue

Unknown gunmen causing mayhem in Benue State have killed a Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Nathaniel Ochoche.

Ochoche, who was the Edikwu Ward 2 Chairman of the party in Apa Local Government Area of the state, was murdered alongside four others at the weekend.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Tersoo Orbunde confirmed the incident in a statement he issued and made available to reporters on Monday.

It read: “It is with rude shock that the Benue State Secretariat of the Labour party received the news of the gruesome murder of its Chairman in Edikwu Ward 2 in Apa LGA, Nathaniel Ochoche, who was ambushed and killed by armed Fulani militia.

“Until his death, Mr. Ochoche was a consummate party man who worked assiduously hard for the growth of his community, constituency and country both in words and works.”

He called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, put up measures that would ensure a glorious end to the menace.