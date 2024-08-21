Hojlund Must Concentrate Better In Front Of Goal – Berbatov

Manchester United legend, Dimitar Berbatov has come out to advise Rasmus Hojlund to improve his goal ratio at Old Trafford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Hojlund‘s goal ratio can definitely be better than it currently is, and the young striker must learn to keep his concentration levels high throughout matches.

Berbatov added that the Danish forward has had good goal-scoring opportunities in front of goal that he ended up missing.

His words, “Hojlund’s goal ratio must improve. He should be better and I think he can be better. He can do better but it comes down to concentration levels. Keeping his concentration levels high throughout all the games because he had good goal-scoring opportunities and didn’t score them.

This is the moment where he has to work even harder which won’t be easy but it’ll be beneficial. Especially now that United have Ruud van Nistelrooy in the coaching team. So now if you don’t take this opportunity to learn from one of the best who used to score goals for fun, you’re wasting your time. Speak to Ruud, ask questions, visit his home if you have to, be respectful, listen to him, learn, ask questions and try to add that to your game.”

WOW.

