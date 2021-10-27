How Do I Start My Career In Interior Design In Jaipur?

In order to answer this important career question, we need to first understand who Interior Designers are.

Interior Designers are professionals who work with architects and are responsible for:

Planning of interiors to ensure efficient use of spaces.

Visualizing and designing functional, unique, stylish, and visually appealing interiors that includes layout, structure, lighting, colour schemes, furnishings, furniture and decorations

Making architectural improvements in the internal spaces.

Understanding client’s requirements and presenting the concepts accordingly for his approval

Interior Design is an integral part of our life affecting how we live, work, interact and play. It’s more about how we experience spaces. Interior Design services encapsulate a wide spectrum that includes furniture design, furnishings, commercial & retail styling, light fixtures, Aircraft, Luxury boats (yachts), retail, hospitality space designing and Styling etc.

Now that we have identified the functions of Interior Designers, we need the students to answer the following questions:

The kind of projects you are interested in: Do you just want to design people’s houses and work on domestic projects? Do you want to work on large commercial projects – shopping centres, municipal buildings, airports, etc.?

Do you have the skills and patience to run a project while dealing with the daily problems that a building site may bring (solving complex issues and making difficult decisions quickly)?

Once you answer the above questions, you need to select the interior design college in Jaipur that covers the relevant area of interior design you are interested to work in. If it is the commercial interiors and complex buildings, you are interested in, then you should do an architecturally focused interior design course. However, if you are inclined towards experimenting and getting creative, then you should apply for a course that is heavily design-focused and offers facilities such as a studio or an art room.

Important skills for joining the Interior Designing course:

Good communication skills to manage the effective client relationship

Excellent creative skills with an ability to draw/sketch

Visualization skills to come up with innovative concepts

Good Networking skills

Leadership qualities with a problem-solving approach

Capable of taking quick decisions

Multitasking capabilities

Eye for detail and aesthetics

Understanding of various materials, textures, colours, and patterns

Passionate

Scientific aptitude and analytical mind

Eligibility Criteria for Interior Design Course

At the undergraduate level, the minimum education criterion for interior design courses is clearing of Class 12 th exams in the non-Medical stream (Mathematics with Physics is an important requisite) from a recognised board.

In addition, lots of colleges conduct entrance exams for admission to interior design courses

The students clearing their entrance exams and securing the cutoff marks have to appear for group discussions along with an interview.

Once the student clears this round as well, he becomes eligible for admission to the course.

Interior Design colleges in Jaipur:

India, being a large market, attracts MNCs and other leading global brands to set up their offices. Thus boosting demand for Interior design professionals. There are lots of Interior Design colleges in Jaipur offering courses in “Interior Design”. To select the right course, you need to make the following deliberations:

The course must offer a holistic perspective about interior designing including Interior Design Fundamentals, Design Principles, Human Comfort, Ergonomics, Colour Theory, Materials and their Application, Space Planning with Aesthetics and Representation Tools, etc. The course must inspire students to develop innovative sustainable solutions keeping in mind the larger social impact Exposure through live projects, industry visits, visits to architectural marvels as well as interactions with industry stalwarts. Ensure that students have a strong portfolio that they can showcase to prospective employers.

So, act up now and design your career with a course in Interior Designing.